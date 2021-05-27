Gov. Justice announces additional incentives for vaccinated people

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - From 10 F-150 trucks to large cash prizes and scholarships, West Virginia’s governor discussed new incentives to push more to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We’re going to make a few West Virginians millionaires before this is over with,” Gov. Justice. “I don’t see any absolute way that we in West Virginia need to sit back and let Ohio dominate the news.”

Gov. Justice is referring to Ohio’s $1 million Vax-A-Million vaccination incentive prize.

Gov. Justice said Thursday the state wants as many winners as possible and several different prizes will be up for grabs.

The governor announced that rules for the vaccination prize drawings will be released on Tuesday.

The first drawing will be held on June 20th, West Virginia’s birthday and the day that the state mask mandate will be officially lifted.

Since the registration period open for gift cards for vaccinated people, Gov. Justice says 20,527 people have signed up.

“Roughly $2 million have gone out to people,” said Gov. Justice.

Gov. Justice called the age group of 16 to 35 the “sweet spot.” The governor urged everyone in that age group to get vaccinated.

Thursday, Gov. Justice also brought out his trusty companion ‘baby dog’.

The governor said, “listen, if you won’t do it for me and you won’t do it for your family, you’ve got to get vaccinated for baby dog.”

