Advertisement

John Davis, real Milli Vanilli singer, dies

“He made a lot of people happy with his laughter and smile, his happy spirit, love and...
“He made a lot of people happy with his laughter and smile, his happy spirit, love and especially through his music. He gave so much to the world! Please give him the last round of applause. We will miss him dearly,” she said.((Source: Gray News))
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 6:29 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - John Davis, one of the real voices behind Milli Vanilli’s songs, has died of coronavirus at age 66, his daughter Jasmin Davis announced in a Facebook post.

“He made a lot of people happy with his laughter and smile, his happy spirit, love and especially through his music. He gave so much to the world! Please give him the last round of applause. We will miss him dearly,” she said.

This is Jasmin , Johns daughter. ￼ unfortunately my dad passed away this evening through the coronavirus. He made a lot...

Posted by John Davis on Monday, May 24, 2021

The South Carolina-born Davis was one of the real leading vocalists, along with Brad Howell, on the group’s 1989 album, “Girl, You Know It’s True,” but was only listed as a backing singer.

A scandal erupted when the duo who took credit for the vocals, Fabrice Morvan and Rob Pilatus, revealed that they never sang the songs.

The Grammy Milli Vanilli earned was taken back, and Arista dropped them.

Pilatus died in Germany at age 33 in 1998 of a suspected overdose.

Davis went on to form a band with Howell, called The Real Milli Vanilli, according to NME. He also reunited Morvan for a collaborative project, Face Meets Voice.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened just after 8:15 Thursday morning.
UPDATE: Parkersburg man battling life-threatening injuries in early morning Route 7 crash
Jim Wharton
WTAP Sports Director Jim Wharton is retiring after more than four decades
Gov. Justice announces additional incentives for vaccinated people
Leesha Santek, 34, pleaded guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second degree...
Glouster woman and drug ringleader sentenced up to seven and a half years in prison
Complaint filed against Parkersburg by city fire inspector

Latest News

Forecast for May 28th
Forecast for May 28th
Jim Wharton
Daybreak - Thank You, Jim
Senate Republicans on Friday blocked the creation of a bipartisan panel to study the Jan. 6...
GOP blocks bipartisan probe of deadly Jan. 6 riot at Capitol
Ohio woman wins $1M for getting COVID-19 shot as states and cities offer vaccine incentives.
States, cities offer big COVID vaccine incentives
FILE - In this May 13, 2021 file photo, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., right, listens as...
Senate R&D bill to counter China shelved by GOP opposition