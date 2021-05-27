Advertisement

Marietta Aquatic Center opening back up to the public

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: May. 26, 2021
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - After much time of providing maintenance and fixing different parts of the aquatic center, it will be open to the public later this week.

Additions and construction to the facility isn’t over just yet as officials will look to add on to the open areas that are along the center.

There are some talks adding new splash zone areas in about a year or two.

But for now, city officials want those in Marietta to enjoy the aquatic center after so much waiting.

“We just welcome everyone. Saturday’s the grand opening for the Aquatic Center. We’re hoping the weather stays somewhat decent and we have a good year, good turnout. Everything will be like it has in the past. There’s not going to be any restrictions on attendance or any requirements for separations or masks or anything like that. And just looking for a good year and everyone come out and enjoy it,” says mayor Josh Schlicher.

Schlicher also says that the city will be looking to add more attractions near the aquatic center.

Some ideas are a basketball court or mini golf course.

