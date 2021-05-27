Marietta College offering summer reading program for children

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - In the past, Marietta College’s Education Department has offered a summer camp for local children. Last year, the camp was made virtual due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and will be offered virtually this year, as well.

There will be 300 Summer Reading Adventure Packs will be given to local students whose principals and teachers feel they could benefit from additional literacy support. The goal of the program is to keep children reading during the summer months.

“It’s a chance to get these books in kids’ hands over the summer so they stay on top of their reading and have the ability to be ready when school starts back up again in the fall,” said Tom Perry, vice president of communication and brand management at Marietta College.

The packs will be created by Marietta College education students, with feedback from the school districts. They will include high-interest fiction and non-fiction books, activities, and supplies.

The program is made possible with support from the community and the Marietta Morning Rotary Clubs, Marietta Community Foundation, and Martha Jennings Holden Foundation.

Additional information about the program can be found online here.

