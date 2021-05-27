Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher issues proclamations

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - On Thursday, Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher issued two proclamations.

The first proclamation read by Mayor Schlicher recognized National Public Works Week, which was May 16th-22nd.

The proclamation honors the employees of the public works department and their efforts to maintain the city’s streets and public facilities.

The other proclamation recognized Hunter Danford. He has been an intern with the engineering department and was honored for his hard work and dedication.

“It’s an honor,” Danford said. “When I first started working, I never thought anything like this would be happening. When I took it, I didn’t expect anything like this at all.”

Mayor Schlicher says this is the first year the city has participated in National Public Works Week.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.