Obituary: B. Arlene Shuman Bower

B. Arlene Shuman Bower, 81, of Parkersburg died May 26, 2021 at the Camden-Clark Medical Center. She was born on August 16, 1939 in Bridgeport, WV and was the daughter of the late Hartzell and Dorothy Hays Shuman.

Arlene was a graduate of Bridgeport High School in 1959 and then from the John F. Kennedy University in California with a degree in Psychology. She retired from Merchants Bank in California after 30 years of service. After living many years in California, she returned to live in West Virginia. She was extremely active and involved in many groups serving as past officer in the Ladies Oriental Shrine, member of the Bethany White Shrine and Patrol, Amaranth Order of the Eastern Star, Hillbilly Gals, Past Queen of Daughter of Nile, Kiwanis Club and the Red Hat Society.

She is survived by her cousin Betty Kerr; boyfriend Jack McDonald and dear friend, Amy Bailey-Cuthbertson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Dale L. Bower.

Services will be Saturday 7 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Visitation will be Saturday 5-7 pm at the funeral home.

Donations may be made in her memory to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

