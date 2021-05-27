Advertisement

Obituary: Charolette Williams

Published: May. 27, 2021 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Charolette  Williams, 77, of Parkersburg died May 19, 2021 at CCMC Memorial Campus.  She was born in Parkersburg a daughter of the late Franklin and Mildred (Hendricks) Peck.

She was a homemaker and a member of Spreading Truth Ministries.  She loved children and was a sunday school teacher and childcare provider.

She is survived by a daughter Ericka Williams; son Earl David Williams; grandsons Andrew Parsons (Olivia) and Jon Williams; granddaughter Lauren Parsons; great-grandchildren Derek, Ellie, and Fletcher; and brother Chuck Peck.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Earl D. Williams, and twelve brothers and sisters.

Services will be Tuesday 11:00 AM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Ralph Tisdale officiating.  Burial will be at Sunset Memory Gardens.  Visitation will be Monday 5-8 PM.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

