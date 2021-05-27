Obituary: Charolette Williams

Charolette Williams, 77, of Parkersburg died May 19, 2021 at CCMC Memorial Campus. She was born in Parkersburg a daughter of the late Franklin and Mildred (Hendricks) Peck.

She was a homemaker and a member of Spreading Truth Ministries. She loved children and was a sunday school teacher and childcare provider.

She is survived by a daughter Ericka Williams; son Earl David Williams; grandsons Andrew Parsons (Olivia) and Jon Williams; granddaughter Lauren Parsons; great-grandchildren Derek, Ellie, and Fletcher; and brother Chuck Peck.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Earl D. Williams, and twelve brothers and sisters.

Services will be Tuesday 11:00 AM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Ralph Tisdale officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Monday 5-8 PM.

