Advertisement

Obituary: Darrell Dean Wood

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Darrell Dean Wood, 73, of Shock, WV, departed this life on May 23, 2021, at WV Caring Hospice Center, Elkins, WV, following a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born on September 13, 1947, in Calhoun County, WV, the son of the late Denver and Molly Shaffer Wood.

He is a graduate of Calhoun County High School.  He served in the United States Army and was retired from the National Guard with 22 years of service.  He was employed with the Gilmer County Board of Education and retired with 32 years of service.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Gene and Harry Wood, and three infant sisters.

He is survived by his wife, Madeline Cottrill Wood, of 54 years; his son, Benjamin Wood (Amy); one sister, Charolette (Charlie) Wood of Orlando, WV; two foster daughters, Debbie Mosley of Yuma, AZ and Ramona Wood of Athens, AL; two granddaughters, Starla and Casey Wood; three great-grandchildren, four step-grandsons, one step-granddaughter, and three step-great-grandchildren.  He also leaves behind two special friends, John Miller and Colin Hartshorn.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 28, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, with Elder Larry Fisher officiating.  Visitation will be Friday from noon-2:0 p.m.  Interment will be in Collins Community Cemetery.  Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened just after 8:15 Thursday morning.
UPDATE: Parkersburg man battling life-threatening injuries in early morning Route 7 crash
Jim Wharton
WTAP Sports Director Jim Wharton is retiring after more than four decades
Gov. Justice announces additional incentives for vaccinated people
Leesha Santek, 34, pleaded guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second degree...
Glouster woman and drug ringleader sentenced up to seven and a half years in prison
Complaint filed against Parkersburg by city fire inspector

Latest News

Betty Duff
Obituary: Betty L. Duff
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: David Eugene Coe
Richard Wilson
Obituary: Richard Raymond Wilson
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Charolette Williams