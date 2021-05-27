Obituary: Darrell Dean Wood

Darrell Dean Wood, 73, of Shock, WV, departed this life on May 23, 2021, at WV Caring Hospice Center, Elkins, WV, following a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born on September 13, 1947, in Calhoun County, WV, the son of the late Denver and Molly Shaffer Wood.

He is a graduate of Calhoun County High School. He served in the United States Army and was retired from the National Guard with 22 years of service. He was employed with the Gilmer County Board of Education and retired with 32 years of service.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Gene and Harry Wood, and three infant sisters.

He is survived by his wife, Madeline Cottrill Wood, of 54 years; his son, Benjamin Wood (Amy); one sister, Charolette (Charlie) Wood of Orlando, WV; two foster daughters, Debbie Mosley of Yuma, AZ and Ramona Wood of Athens, AL; two granddaughters, Starla and Casey Wood; three great-grandchildren, four step-grandsons, one step-granddaughter, and three step-great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind two special friends, John Miller and Colin Hartshorn.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 28, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, with Elder Larry Fisher officiating. Visitation will be Friday from noon-2:0 p.m. Interment will be in Collins Community Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

