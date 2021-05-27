Advertisement

Obituary: Richard Raymond Wilson

Richard Wilson
Richard Wilson(WTAP)
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Richard Raymond Wilson, 74, , of Parkersburg, passed away May 26, 2021, at the Camden Clark Medical Center

He was born February 15, 1947, in Middleport, OH, son of the late Joe E. Wilson and Eloise Boice Wilson. He attended New Mexico Military Institute and graduated from Middleport High School in the class of 1965. He worked as a registered x-ray technician at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital and later retired from Johns-Mansville. He was an amateur radio operator for many years with the call sign N8KNA and he loved trains.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Peggy Davis Wilson, and sister Carolyn (Tom) Gruesor of Pomeroy. He is also survived by niece Barbara McMahan, nephews Jeffery Grueser and Anthony Wilson, grandniece Meredith (Ian) Carney and grandnephews Andrew (Sami) Bareswilt, sister-in-law Jeanie Starcher, Alice (Bill) Adkins, Rita Crane, and Helen (John) Berard, and their children Travis Starcher, Elizabeth Beary, Megan Smith, Chad Gough, Heather Pyle, and Emily Berard

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Myrta Casto, and brother Joseph Robert Wilson

In honor of his request, he will be cremated with no service at this time.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

