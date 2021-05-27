Advertisement

Ohio color coded COVID map discontinued

By Todd Baucher
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - The decline in COVID cases-and rise in vaccinations-has led to the end of a fixture of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s briefings.

The color-coded map, officially known as the Ohio Public Health Advisory System, was introduced in July, 2020 to help explain the degree and spread of COVID-19 in the state’s 88 counties.

Thursday, Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud announced the statewide alert system has been discontinued.

McCloud says the map is no longer the best measure of Ohio’s current status. Gov. Dewine, in the past few months, has scarcely referred to the latest map when it was introduced on Thursdays.

The health department will continue listing COVID-19 data on its website, coronavirus.ohio.gov.

The last county-by-county map was published May 20.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened just after 8:15 Thursday morning.
UPDATE: Parkersburg man battling life-threatening injuries in early morning Route 7 crash
Jim Wharton
WTAP Sports Director Jim Wharton is retiring after more than four decades
Gov. Justice announces additional incentives for vaccinated people
Leesha Santek, 34, pleaded guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second degree...
Glouster woman and drug ringleader sentenced up to seven and a half years in prison
Complaint filed against Parkersburg by city fire inspector

Latest News

Forecast for May 28th
Forecast for May 28th
Jim Wharton
Daybreak - Thank You, Jim
City of Marietta creating new beautified outdoor space
The policy runs through Labor Day in Myrtle Beach.
‘Umbrellas only’ beach rule starts Memorial Day in Myrtle Beach
Sons of the American Revolution hold memorial service for patriots
Sons of the American Revolution hold memorial service for patriots