Ohio University names new president

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - The Ohio University Board of Trustees Thursday appointed Dr. Hugh Sherman as 22nd President of Ohio University for a two-year term effective June 14, 2021.

Dr. Sherman served as the Dean of the College of Business, before stepping down in January 2021 with plans to return to faculty.

A Professor of Management, Dr. Sherman started his career with Ohio University as an assistant faculty member in 1995.

”Hugh Sherman is a respected leader who accomplished a great deal during his time as dean of the College of Business and will make an excellent President during this time of transition,” Board of Trustees Chairman Cary Cooper said in a statement. “This two-year appointment was implemented to effectively position Dr. Sherman and the University for success as he steps into this critical role. My fellow Trustees and I have every confidence that Dr. Sherman will not only provide continuity but also be an inspiring and strategic leader for the institution for the next two years. We are thankful for his continued commitment to Ohio University.”

Dr. Duane Nellis, President of the university since 2017, announced earlier this month he is stepping down.

The Board intends to launch a search for the University’s 23rd President in early fall of 2022 with plans for an appointment to begin no later than July 1, 2023.

