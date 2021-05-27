Advertisement

UPDATE: Parkersburg man battling life-threatening injuries in early morning Route 7 crash

By Brittany Morgan and Samantha Cavalli
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: May. 27, 2021 at 10:14 AM EDT
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) -

UPDATE:

Patrick Richards, 34, of Parkersburg, is battling life-threatening injuries following a crash on Route 7 northbound early Thursday morning.

According to the Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Richards was driving down Route 7 southbound, when he tried to avoid traffic and swerved into the median. Richards’ vehicle crossed into the northbound lane of Route 7 and struck a semi-truck head-on.

Richards was taken to WVU Medicine Camden Clark, before being transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital. The driver of the semi-truck had no reported injuries.

Traffic has returned to Route 7 as per usual.

Original Story: A dispatcher with the Cambridge post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says that one person was transported to WVU Medicine Camden Clark with life-threatening injuries following a crash on Route 7 northbound.

Dispatch got the call just before 8:15 Thursday morning involving a semi and a Chevy Cruze.

A portion of Route 7 North is currently closed to traffic, which is being diverted to Joe Skinner Road.

Dispatch with the Highway Patrol was not sure how long the road will be closed.

The cause of the crash and details about the person who was transported are unknown at this time.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Dunham Township Fire, Belpre Fire, Portsmouth Ambulance Service and the Ohio Department of Transportation responded to the scene.

