O’Neill Center and Belpre Senior Center offering in-person programming

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - As organizations continue to cautiously re-open, the O’Neill Center and Belpre Senior Center are beginning to offer in-person programming for local seniors, with some COVID-19 requirements still in place.

Both centers have begun welcoming seniors back to activities such as the popular Bingo gatherings, Tai Chi, yoga, massage appointments, crafts, book clubs, Bible study, knitting and crochet club, armchair travel programs, movies, trivia and more. Those who would like to attend are asked to register in advance by calling (740) 373-3914.

Trips are currently being organized but plans have not yet been finalized. Those who are interested in participating in one of the trips are asked to call Nancy Matheny at (740) 373-3914.

A “Welcome Back” celebration will be held at the Belpre Senior Center on June 3 at 11 A.M. Special guests will include Mayor Michael Lorentz and Belpre football coach Jimmie Bell. Those interested are asked to register by calling (740) 423-6022.

“We are so excited to be able to welcome seniors back to doing things in person in both Marietta and Belpre. A lack of socialization during the pandemic has been a real concern and the return to our programs and activities is something we have been looking forward to for a long time. While we are not yet at full capacity, we are moving in the right direction. We appreciate everyone’s patience with our guidelines as we strive to keep everyone healthy.,” said Erin O’Neill, development coordinator at the O’Neill Center.

This reimplementation of activities marks Phase 4 of the centers’ reopening plan, in which many activities are being resumed but not at full capacity. Despite Governor Mike DeWine’s removal of all health orders on June 2 in Ohio, health orders remain in place for nursing homes, assisted living facilities, or other healthcare congregate settings serving older adults, which currently includes the O’Neill Center and Belpre Senior Center. Masks and social distancing measures are still required regardless of vaccination status for anyone who enters either facility, and attendance at events is limited to 20 people, though that marks an increase from recent guidelines. All employees will continue to perform a self-assessment for COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, sore throat, loss or taste or smell or shortness of breath. Employees are encouraged to follow CDC guidance with regard to vaccinations and all other precautions. In addition, employees must follow state and local restrictions.

