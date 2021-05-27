Parkersburg pools struggling to hire lifeguards

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Parkersburg city workers and some of The Parkersburg YMCA staff are gearing up for the Southwood pool to open this Saturday. Everything is ready to go except they are short on one important thing….lifeguards.

Solomia Nebesh, the YMCA aquatics coordinator and the Southwood pool manager says they have been trying to get lifeguards for several months but have had no luck.

" I think part of it is a little bit of fear of going back to work,” Nebesh said.

“Lifeguarding is a job you can’t do remotely, you can’t do from home. You do have to be with everybody it is going to be a public place and a lot of people are going to be here...So I think there is a little bit of fear of that.”

Nebesh says at least 4 people have also told their staff that they wouldn’t apply because they are still receiving unemployment checks. To compete against those checks, Nebesh says the YMCA, which is supplying lifeguards to Southwood pool and slide, the YMCA of Parkersburg, the city park pool, and the north hills pool, is giving lifeguards free membership to the Y for three months and providing management opportunities in addition to the $9.50 an hour salary. Nebesh says the Southwood pool needs a few more guards and the city park pool needs about 10 more guards. People interested in applying to be a lifeguard can email Nebesh at Solomia.Nebesh@parkersburgymca.org. We did reach out to surrounding communities to see if they are having the same problem and as of now, the Belpre city mayor says they have enough lifeguards for the season.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.