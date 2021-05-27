Advertisement

Road closures planned in Ritchie County

(WSAZ)
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RITCHIE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Division of Highways announces the closure of Ritchie CR 22/3, Holbrook Road, beginning on Tuesday, June 1, according to Jared Evans, District Three Maintenance Engineer.

Wiseman Construction, working for Antero Resources, will be performing a slip repair on Ritchie CR 22/3, Holbrook Road, beginning approximately 0.66 miles east from the intersection with Ritchie CR 22/2, Bear Run Road, at milepost 2.33. Crews will be working between the hours 7:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M. each day through Friday, June 25. The roadway will be closed to all traffic during these hours. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened just after 8:15 Thursday morning.
UPDATE: Parkersburg man battling life-threatening injuries in early morning Route 7 crash
Jim Wharton
WTAP Sports Director Jim Wharton is retiring after more than four decades
Gov. Justice announces additional incentives for vaccinated people
Leesha Santek, 34, pleaded guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second degree...
Glouster woman and drug ringleader sentenced up to seven and a half years in prison
Complaint filed against Parkersburg by city fire inspector

Latest News

Forecast for May 28th
Forecast for May 28th
Jim Wharton
Daybreak - Thank You, Jim
City of Marietta creating new beautified outdoor space
The policy runs through Labor Day in Myrtle Beach.
‘Umbrellas only’ beach rule starts Memorial Day in Myrtle Beach
Sons of the American Revolution hold memorial service for patriots
Sons of the American Revolution hold memorial service for patriots