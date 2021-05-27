Road closures planned in Ritchie County

RITCHIE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Division of Highways announces the closure of Ritchie CR 22/3, Holbrook Road, beginning on Tuesday, June 1, according to Jared Evans, District Three Maintenance Engineer.

Wiseman Construction, working for Antero Resources, will be performing a slip repair on Ritchie CR 22/3, Holbrook Road, beginning approximately 0.66 miles east from the intersection with Ritchie CR 22/2, Bear Run Road, at milepost 2.33. Crews will be working between the hours 7:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M. each day through Friday, June 25. The roadway will be closed to all traffic during these hours. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.

