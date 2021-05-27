Advertisement

Wood County Commission working on acquiring future site of 911 center

By Todd Baucher
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County is closer to buying a former cable company property off Core Road for an expanded 911 center.

The county commission spent more than half an hour Thursday in executive session discussing buying the building, which used to be the Suddenlink call center.

Before that, it was the location of a series of motels over the years, including the original Holiday Inn.

It’s been vacant since the call center closed in 2017.

Commission President Blair Couch says the county is looking at several options to pay for the building, and for the relocation.

”We can use the existing funds to purchase, we might be able to use existing funds to renovate, we may have to dip into the American Recovery Act money. But that’s what it was designed for.”

The 911 Center has been located in a renovated school building since Wood County 911 was established in the late 1990′s.

Couch says two recent events-the 2017 IEI fire and the pandemic-are examples of the need for expanded emergency facilities.

