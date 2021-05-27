Advertisement

WVU-Parkersburg sees increase in attendance for 2021-2022 year

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia University at Parkersburg says a lot of students are planning to attend in the fall.

The community college is seeing a significant increase in nearly every enrollment category compared to last year.

The institution saw a three percent increase in continuing students, 12 percent in new students, and even a 70 percent jump in early college students.

This is an overall six percent increase in overall enrollment for the 2021 fall semester.

WVU-P president Dr. Chris Gilmer says a lot of this has to do with more in-person learning coming back.

“We directly attribute that to how excited students are that we are planning to come back face-to-face for the fall semester,” says Gilmer.

Officials at WVU-P say that they will be following CDC and state guidelines for mask wearing and social distancing for next semester.

