City of Marietta creating new beautified outdoor space

(Pixabay)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The City of Marietta is beautifying an outdoor space at the corner of Putnam and Seventh Streets.

Last summer, the city purchased the lot and demolished the unsafe building that was standing on it. The lot then had a number of environmental issues that needed to be addressed, said Mayor Josh Schlicher.

Currently, the city is working to remove remaining concrete and debris. Once that has been completed, more attractive gravel will be brought in to cover the ground and a 3:1 slope will be created going down to the nearby creek. A picnic bench and park furniture will also be added.

“Our intention is to clean up the area, make it attractive, and put a fence around it so it’s safe,” Schlicher said.

The city hopes to eventually obtain funding to add a brick wall that matches the brick at the Marietta College buildings across the street. There will be a sign on the wall that reads, “Welcome to Downtown Marietta,” making the beautified space a gateway leading into the downtown area.

The clean-up work will potentially be carried out with a contractor, as well as the city’s Public Works and engineering departments.

