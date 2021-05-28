Obituary: Betty L. Duff

Betty L. Duff of Marietta passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021 at her home after a brief illness. She was born in Marietta, July 2, 1934, to the late Daniel and Frieda Wagner Zimmer.

Always a loving mother, she was known for her love of God and family and will always be remembered for her beautiful quilts. Betty graduated Marietta High School in 1952 and was employed by the Ohio Department of Transportation until her retirement in 1995.

She is survived by her daughter Nancy Bennett and 3 sons: Don Duff (Juanita), Duane Duff (Christina) and Dwight Duff (Bonnie). She is also survived by grandchildren: Geoffery Bennett (Whitney), Kevin Bennett (Kacie), Bradford Duff (Lucy), Jessica Cline (Jeff), Haley Duff, Hannah Duff, Misty Malone (Brady), Ashley Cline (Dustin) and Candice Duff, 15 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild, her sister Edna Berg and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and 2 brothers, Richard Zimmer (Joan) and Paul Zimmer (Betty), grandson Steve Lauer and son-in-law Dave Bennett, brother-in-law Henry Berg.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday (June 2) at 11:00 am at Wagner Union Church with Pastor Gene Ferrell officiating. Burial will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park. Family will greet friends at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home on Tuesday (June 1) from 5 until 8 pm. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at condolences@Lankfordfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial donations to the Wagner Union Church. Many thanks to the nurses at MMH Hospice.

