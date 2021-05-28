Advertisement

‘Umbrellas only’ beach rule starts Memorial Day in Myrtle Beach

The policy runs through Labor Day in Myrtle Beach.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – New rules go into effect on the sand starting on Memorial Day.

Myrtle Beach’s “umbrellas only” policy begins Monday, May 31, and runs through Labor Day.

This rule means tents and canopies are not allowed on the beach. Infant shelters are the only exception and those need to be smaller than four feet wide and three feet tall.

Umbrellas up to seven-and-a-half feet in diameter are allowed in line or behind the umbrella line.

RELATED COVERAGE: Myrtle Beach City Council passes new beach rules

The Myrtle Beach City Council passed the rule earlier this month following a recommendation by the city’s beach advisory committee.

