Advertisement

WATCH: Officers rescue man from burning truck in Texas

By CNN staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Austin, Texas, police are recognizing two officers as heroes after they pulled a man from a burning truck moments before it exploded.

The dramatic rescue Monday was caught on bodycam video.

Officers Eduardo Pineda and Chandler Carrera responded to 911 calls about an unconscious man in a burning truck with his foot on the gas pedal near an apartment building.

Carrera is seen using a fire extinguisher on the truck as Pineda tries to wake the man up.

When that doesn’t work, they both quickly pull him out of the truck, which can be heard exploding seconds later.

Emergency medical workers then treated the man.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened just after 8:15 Thursday morning.
UPDATE: Parkersburg man battling life-threatening injuries in early morning Route 7 crash
Jim Wharton
WTAP Sports Director Jim Wharton is retiring after more than four decades
Gov. Justice announces additional incentives for vaccinated people
Leesha Santek, 34, pleaded guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second degree...
Glouster woman and drug ringleader sentenced up to seven and a half years in prison
Complaint filed against Parkersburg by city fire inspector

Latest News

Forecast for May 28th
Forecast for May 28th
Jim Wharton
Daybreak - Thank You, Jim
Department of Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas said traveler behavior that threatens...
DHS says no vaccine passport plans, clarifying Mayorkas
Jay Grisamore's record-breaking mohawk requires hard work.
Minnesota man holds mohawk world record
FILE - In this file photo from Wednesday Jan. 6, 2021, Trump supporters beset a police barrier...
GOP blocks bipartisan probe of deadly Jan. 6 riot at Capitol