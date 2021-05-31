Advertisement

2 dead, 2 injured after man opens fire in Houston nightclub

Two people were left dead and two were injured in a Houston nightclub shooting early Monday.
Two people were left dead and two were injured in a Houston nightclub shooting early Monday.(Source: KPRC via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say two men were killed and two more were injured when a man opened fire in a crowded Houston nightclub.

Houston police chief Troy Finner says investigators are trying to confirm that the gunman is among those who died in the shooting early Monday, and that he was fatally shot by an off-duty sheriff’s deputy working security at the club.

He says police will review video from inside the club, which was very crowded and dark.

Finner says one man is hospitalized in critical condition and the other is in stable condition.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One transported following shooting in south Parkersburg.
UPDATE: Victim of shooting dies; homicide investigation underway
Parkersburg police are asking for the public's assistance in locating Victor Lee Thompson.
Police identify shooting victim and suspect
Car after becoming engulfed in flames following crash
Car catches fire after Monday crash
Athens Police investigating altercation that led to another’s death
Kenneth Hutton was arrested and charged with a DUI following the car crash.
UPDATE: Driver arrested for DUI following car wreck on Grand Central Avenue

Latest News

ZEBRA
What's Trending, 6/1/21
Forecast for June 1st
Forecast for June 1st
Car post-fire
Daybreak, Car catches fire after Monday crash, 6/1/21
A solo kayaker embarks on a historic 2,400-mile journey from San Francisco to Hawaii.
Kayaker launches effort to paddle 2,400 miles to Hawaii
Las Vegas fully reopens and returns to pre-pandemic guidelines June 1.
Las Vegas is back: Sin City returns to 100% capacity