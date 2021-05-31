A flag etiquette rundown with Commander Kern

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - With Memorial Day on Monday, it’s appropriate to brush up on flag etiquette.

Some flag etiquette like flag-folding takes skill and also two people.

To properly fold a flag, the first step is you make sure that the inseams are on the inside and the blue part of the flag is towards the bottom. After the first two folds, you fold a triangle pattern thirteen times. Next, you take the end of the flag and tuck it under that final fold.

American Legion Post 64 Commander Regis Kern said, “Well I think the main thing that everybody has to understand is to respect the flag and make sure that we do the right things when a flag falls on the ground to pick it up and don’t let it hit the ground or don’t let it lay on the ground.”

Now, flag-folding isn’t all there is to flag etiquette. There’s the big rule that you never let the flag hit the ground but there are also lesser-known courtesies. For example, you don’t fly a flag on a flagpole at night without lighting. Also, the proper way to dispose of a flag is to burn it.

This Monday, the American Legion will be hosting a parade and memorial ceremony in which flags are properly disposed of.

It will start at 10am at Muskingum Park, will continue onto Front Street, then turn left on Putnam Street, then go to Fifth Street, then stop at a cemetery where a moment of silence and salute for deceased veterans will be, then go up fifth to Wooster, then end at Oak Grove Cemetery, where a memorial ceremony will be held.

