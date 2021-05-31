A local military memorial 10 years in the making gets its dedication day

SAINT MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - A military memorial 10 years in the making was unveiled in Saint Mary’s on Sunday.

Police blocked off the road as people gathered for a dedication ceremony. The Saint Mary’s Port-mar Garden Club, which has since merged with another garden club, spent 10 years putting the memorial together.

It’s a site ripe with symbolism.

Co-district Director of the Ohio Valley Garden District, Patricia Mays, explained, “If you look where the monument is sitting, it’s brick-pattern concrete. Some of them are red and there are some dark streaks with them...and that symbolizes the blood that was spilled.”

There is also a concrete flag with a hole in it, which stands for the space left when a military family member dies.

While some may come to honor veterans who died, Paul Taylor also comes to remember. He joined the service when he was just 17 and is a Vietnam veteran.

He said, “I suffer from survivor’s guilt because I came back without a scratch and there were a lot of friends that I lost and this is kind of my way of remembering them.”

The memorial doesn’t just honor veterans who died. It also holds a place for their families.

Mays explained two plaques, “The blue star is remembering those who were lost in service. The gold star is their families who have lost someone.”

It’s something Paul feels strongly about.

He said, “..., not only the service men but their families, sisters, brothers, mothers, aunts, uncles, they fought too. They’re on the home front. If it wasn’t for them, the rest of us wouldn’t be here.”

Paul said this memorial is something the community has needed for a long time.

“People forget. As time goes by, things kind of fade away. This is something that every time you drive by, it’s going to pop a little memory in your mind.”

Whether you just drive by or pull over to get a closer look, this memorial stands tall as a permanent reminder of those we have lost.

The memorial is located at the corner of route two and George Street in Saint Marys.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.