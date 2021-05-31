Advertisement

Athens Police investigating altercation that led to another’s death

By Zach Shrivers
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 12:37 PM EDT
ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - The Athens Police Department is investigating what it called an “altercation” that led to an unidentified person’s death.

Police said in a news release that the altercation happened in a parking lot near Court and Washington Streets early Saturday morning.

The victim was taken to OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital and later died from wounds received during the incident.

The Athens County Prosecutor’s Office is helping police investigate the incident.

We reached out to APD for more information, but officers said they could not release any other details at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact APD Lieutenant Adam Claar at 740-592-3313.

