Police identify shooting victim and suspect

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The victim of a shooting over the weekend has been identified as Darren Jimmie Salaam. The 36-year-old from Akron was shot in the back this Sunday on 17th Avenue in Parkersburg, authorities said.

Parkersburg police are now looking for 43-year-old Victor Lee Thompson, who is accused of shooting Salaam.

Thompson allegedly entered the 17th Avenue residence, assaulted a female resident, then fatally shot Salaam.

The police have obtained a warrant for Thompson’s arrest. He is wanted as a suspect in the shooting death of Salaam.

Thompson was seen taking off as a passenger in a dark Dodge truck.

The truck Thompson was seen leaving the scene in. (file | file)

If you have any information, contact lead investigator Sergeant BJ Depue at 304-424-1061, private message the Parkersburg Police Department’s Facebook page, or contact your local law enforcement agency.

A link to the original story: https://www.wtap.com/2021/05/31/update-victim-of-shooting-dies-homicide-investigation-underway/

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.