Police identify shooting victim and suspect

By Laura Bowen
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The victim of a shooting over the weekend has been identified as Darren Jimmie Salaam. The 36-year-old from Akron was shot in the back this Sunday on 17th Avenue in Parkersburg, authorities said.

Parkersburg police are now looking for 43-year-old Victor Lee Thompson, who is accused of shooting Salaam.

Thompson allegedly entered the 17th Avenue residence, assaulted a female resident, then fatally shot Salaam.

The police have obtained a warrant for Thompson’s arrest. He is wanted as a suspect in the shooting death of Salaam.

Thompson was seen taking off as a passenger in a dark Dodge truck.

The truck Thompson was seen leaving the scene in.
The truck Thompson was seen leaving the scene in.(file | file)

If you have any information, contact lead investigator Sergeant BJ Depue at 304-424-1061, private message the Parkersburg Police Department’s Facebook page, or contact your local law enforcement agency.

A link to the original story: https://www.wtap.com/2021/05/31/update-victim-of-shooting-dies-homicide-investigation-underway/

