Obituary: Carolyn “Sue” Starcher McNabb

Carolyn “Sue” Starcher McNabb, 73, of Muskingum River Rd, Lowell, died at her home on Saturday May 29, 2021.

She was born May 4, 1948 in Wood County, WV to the late Glover and Delma Arthur Starcher. On May 20, 1972, she married the love of her life, John C. McNabb, who preceded her in death on August 7, 2006. Sue had been a babysitter for many years, enjoyed her flower gardens and spending time with her family. Her grandchildren were the light of her life.

She is survived by three daughters, Tammy Reeder (Bryan) of Marietta, Kim McCutcheon (Eric) of Waterford, and Amanda Wells (Clint) of Lowell; step-daughter Angie Herb (Ken) of Pickerington; 14 grandchildren, Cameron (Jackie), Jeremy (Kelsey), and Audrey Reeder, Paige Barrows (Darin), Tyler, Grant, Dylan, & Peyton McCutcheon, Brady & Lukas Wells, Kyle, Trevor, and Logan Herb, and one great-granddaughter, Rory Reeder; three brothers, Bill Starcher (Patty), Bernard “Bunk” Starcher (Kathy), and Glover “Junior” Starcher (Joyce); three sisters, Patricia Criss, Wanda Miller (John), and Genita Starcher; four brothers-in-law, Fred McNabb (Ahn), Chester McNabb, Tom McNabb, and Jack McNabb (Joann); two sisters-in-law, Becky Grady, and Marilyn McNabb; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, and her parents, she was also preceded in death by her mother and father-in-law, Clifford and Mary Hughes McNabb, one brother, Gene Starcher, one sister, Sharon Sturms, and two brothers-in-law, Robert Criss and Jack Grady.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021 at the Lowell Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with Rob Tuttle officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m.

Donations may be made to the L-A Fire & Rescue Squad, PO Box 406, Lowell, Ohio 45744. Cawley and Peoples is honored to serve Sue’s family and offers online condolences by visiting CawleyandPeoples.com or go to the funeral home’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.