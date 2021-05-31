Obituary: Nancy Chandler Tomlin

Nancy Chandler Tomlin passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 21st, 2021, at the age of 64.She was born in Marietta, OH to the late George William and Garnet Virginia Cozzens. Nancy was raised in Stockport, OH where she later raised her own three daughters.Nancy was always known for her huge heart and love of taking care of others. She was an RN for over 46 years where she used this passion to touch many lives. Most recently a travel nurse, she made friends wherever she went leaving a lasting imprint along her path. Her work ethic was extraordinary and she was a living example of kindness.Nancy loved her family dearly. She is survived by her husband Michael Tomlin; brother Kenneth and Vicki Cozzens, sister Connie Lawrence; three daughters and husbands Shauna and Phillip Skinner, Amanda and David Schmidt and Maggie and Bobby McCain. She had eight grandchildren who lovingly knew her as Nanny; Breanna Skinner, Seth Skinner, Darrion Woodside, John Schmidt, David Schmidt, Bobby McCain II, Austin McCain, Myles McCain and one great-grandchild Rowen Woodside. She had several nieces and nephews that she loved and touched deeply.Please join us as we honor Nancy’s life on Saturday, June 5th at 9am at the Barlow Central Cemetery for a graveside service.The family is kindly asking in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Humane Society of Ohio Valley in honor of Nancy’s love for animals. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.