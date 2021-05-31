St. Marys High School holds graduation ceremony

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - St. Marys High School held its 117th commencement ceremony on Sunday evening.

The ceremony was held outside at the school’s Bill Hanlin Stadium.

During the ceremony, 78 students received diplomas.

The ceremony featured speeches from the three salutatorians: Jacob Elder, Emily Hadley, and Logan Rice, the three valedictorians: Bralynn Davis, Lara Fetty, and Kylie Wright, as well as the class historian William Stanton.

It also included a presentation of the senior class flag from the class officers.

