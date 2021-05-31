UPDATE: Victim of shooting dies; homicide investigation underway

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

A homicide investigation is underway after one man is dead following a shooting Sunday afternoon on 17th Avenue in Parkersburg.

According to Parkersburg Police Chief Joe Martin, a man in his mid-30′s from Akron, Ohio, died after succumbing to his injuries from the gunshot wound.

The suspect shot the victim in the back and ran off. The victim was still alive when he was originally transported to the hospital.

The suspect has been identified and Parkersburg Police are actively searching. Anyone with information, please call the Parkersburg Police Department at 304-424-8444 or reach out to the department through their Facebook page.

Original Story: 5/30/2021

One person was taken to the hospital Sunday afternoon following a shooting on 17th Avenue in south Parkersburg.

Authorities were called to the scene for the reports of shots fired.

Authorities are still looking for the suspect.

