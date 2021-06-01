Advertisement

American Legion Post 15 holds multiple ceremonies for Memorial Day

American Legion Post 15 holds multiple ceremonies for Memorial Day
American Legion Post 15 holds multiple ceremonies for Memorial Day(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - American Legion Post 15 held multiple ceremonies this morning to honor the troops that are no longer with us.

The group began their dedication to those fallen soldiers at their headquarters at nine in the morning.

Then they went to city park for a service at 9:30 a.m. and held a third service at their headquarters again thirty minutes after that.

The group wanted to remember these individuals and celebrate their work.

Whether the individuals died in battle or from outside of their time serving.

“We lost quite a few. Some of them to COVID, some of them --- we’re losing a lot of World War II veterans. And then, we are still losing a lot of veterans every day to suicide; younger veterans. And so, we need to remember them. And we need to work for them,” says American Legion Post 15 commander, Marianne Bennett.

Officials at the American Legion Post 15 say that they lost 42 members from Veterans Day 2019 to Veterans Day 2020.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One transported following shooting in south Parkersburg.
UPDATE: Victim of shooting dies; homicide investigation underway
Parkersburg police are asking for the public's assistance in locating Victor Lee Thompson.
Police identify shooting victim and suspect
Car after becoming engulfed in flames following crash
Car catches fire after Monday crash
Athens Police investigating altercation that led to another’s death
Kenneth Hutton was arrested and charged with a DUI following the car crash.
UPDATE: Driver arrested for DUI following car wreck on Grand Central Avenue

Latest News

ZEBRA
What's Trending, 6/1/21
Forecast for June 1st
Forecast for June 1st
Car post-fire
Daybreak, Car catches fire after Monday crash, 6/1/21
Car after becoming engulfed in flames following crash
UPDATE: Parkersburg woman dies following Memorial Day wreck
Local residents participate in Memorial Day Parades
Local residents participate in Memorial Day Parades