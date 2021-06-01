American Legion Post 15 holds multiple ceremonies for Memorial Day

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - American Legion Post 15 held multiple ceremonies this morning to honor the troops that are no longer with us.

The group began their dedication to those fallen soldiers at their headquarters at nine in the morning.

Then they went to city park for a service at 9:30 a.m. and held a third service at their headquarters again thirty minutes after that.

The group wanted to remember these individuals and celebrate their work.

Whether the individuals died in battle or from outside of their time serving.

“We lost quite a few. Some of them to COVID, some of them --- we’re losing a lot of World War II veterans. And then, we are still losing a lot of veterans every day to suicide; younger veterans. And so, we need to remember them. And we need to work for them,” says American Legion Post 15 commander, Marianne Bennett.

Officials at the American Legion Post 15 say that they lost 42 members from Veterans Day 2019 to Veterans Day 2020.

