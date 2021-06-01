Belpre Area Veterans hold small service at Leavitt Funeral Services

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - A small crowd gathered at Leavitt Funeral Services to pay their respects for the service men and women that have fallen.

It’s all a part of the Belpre Area Veterans’ ceremony to honor these individuals.

Something they believe only they know how to honor their memory.

“We’re the only ones that can do it. We’ve been there, we know what they’ve gone through. And it does make a difference to us that we are able to give them a little bit of credit,” says Belpre Area Veterans president, Bill Harpold.

Many shared heartfelt speeches, poems, and prayers during the ceremony.

Belpre mayor, Mike Lorentz, came to the podium to discuss the importance of the people in the military that keep everyone safe.

“It’s very important for us to take a moment and remember why you and I have the freedom to do as we do,” says Lorentz.

The small crowd included many that were a part of the armed forces.

Including 102-year-old World War II veteran, Roy Sees, who says that this day is about remembering those that he fought with and how much each of their lives mattered.

Sees says, “It’s a great day for remembrance. And you do remember. Some of my relatives think I won the war all by myself. I’m proud to straighten them up. There was millions of other guys that was helping.”

And those outside of armed services remembered what Memorial Day is all about.

“We need to remember these folks,” says Lorentz. “You look through the cemeteries, the sacred places that we have within town, they’re all decorated and it just gives it cause to take a moment and remember why we have the freedom that we do.”

