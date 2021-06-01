Advertisement

Car catches fire after Monday crash

One transported to hospital, no word on potential injuries
By Jack Selby and Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 12:32 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One person was transported to the hospital following a crash on Monday that left a car on fire in Parkersburg.

However, the Wood County 911 Center said they did not have any word on potential injuries as of early Tuesday morning.

Dispatch said the call for the crash on the 2000 block of Pettyville Road came in at 5:05 p.m.

Reports from the 911 Center indicate that a car flipped over on its back before becoming engulfed.

Dispatch added that a second vehicle may have been involved.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department, Lubeck Volunteer Fire Department, and St. Joseph’s Ambulance service all responded to the scene.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One transported following shooting in south Parkersburg.
UPDATE: Victim of shooting dies; homicide investigation underway
Parkersburg police are asking for the public's assistance in locating Victor Lee Thompson.
Police identify shooting victim and suspect
Athens Police investigating altercation that led to another’s death
Kenneth Hutton was arrested and charged with a DUI following the car crash.
UPDATE: Driver arrested for DUI following car wreck on Grand Central Avenue

Latest News

ZEBRA
What's Trending, 6/1/21
Forecast for June 1st
Forecast for June 1st
Car post-fire
Daybreak, Car catches fire after Monday crash, 6/1/21
Car after becoming engulfed in flames following crash
UPDATE: Parkersburg woman dies following Memorial Day wreck
Local residents participate in Memorial Day Parades
Local residents participate in Memorial Day Parades