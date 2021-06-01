Car catches fire after Monday crash

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One person was transported to the hospital following a crash on Monday that left a car on fire in Parkersburg.

However, the Wood County 911 Center said they did not have any word on potential injuries as of early Tuesday morning.

Dispatch said the call for the crash on the 2000 block of Pettyville Road came in at 5:05 p.m.

Reports from the 911 Center indicate that a car flipped over on its back before becoming engulfed.

Dispatch added that a second vehicle may have been involved.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department, Lubeck Volunteer Fire Department, and St. Joseph’s Ambulance service all responded to the scene.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.