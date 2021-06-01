Governor gives more details on vaccination “lottery” incentives

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Pickup trucks, lifetime hunting and fishing licenses-not to mention a million dollars.

They’re among the prizes available to West Virginians who get shots in arms.

Governor Jim Justice Tuesday announced weekly drawings for the prizes will begin June 20th-West Virginia Day and Father’s Day-and continue to August 4.

”You could win something that would be phenomenal. But with all that, you’ve got to get your first shot; you’ve got to get vaccinated and get your first shot.”

The Mountain State is now among those states conducting lottery-type contests, to encourage people to get vaccinated.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine was the first to announce his state was giving away a million dollars to a lucky vaccinated person, getting national attention in doing so. Other states have followed with giveaways of their own in the past month.

”We know that people who are not currently immunized in West Virginia are still susceptible to getting seriously ill to dying, to having long-term side effects of COVID-19,” Dr. Clay Marsh, a member of West Virginia’s coronavirus task force, added. “We know these vaccines are extremely safe and unbelievably effective.”

To be eligible, residents have to get at least the first of two required shots of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, or the single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

An online registration page is expected to be set up later this week.

Also at his briefing today, Justice said the state had a surplus of more than $152 million in tax collections. That’s on top of $257 million it collected in April.

The amount collected for the fiscal year ending June 30 is $389.6 million.

This comes as state lawmakers are expected this summer to determine how to spend $1.3 million in federal American Recovery Act money, half of which West Virginia will get in 2021.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.