“It’s about the ones who didn’t come home.” American Legion hosts annual parade

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - The American Legion hosted its annual Memorial Day parade in Marietta Monday.

Fire trucks, police cars, decked out floats, and more lined the streets this Memorial Day.

Scouts BSA was just one of the organizations that came out to support.

First-year-scout Luke said, “I really like the fire truck.”

This may be Luke’s first parade but it’s Jack’s eighth. He said it’s an event that’s opened his eyes. A stand out moment for him is the end of the route. More specifically, when the names of deceased veterans are listed out loud.

“..., thinking about that and seeing how many people have died and how many people that have served really puts into perspective of how big of an impact they’re making,” he said.

After pausing at Mound Cemetery to salute fallen soldiers and the final ceremony at Oak Grove, scouts led a flag-burning. It’s the proper way to retire flags.

Now it’s not a Memorial Day parade without the veterans.

While this holiday may be dedicated as a day of remembrance, for some, every morning is a reminder.

American Legion Post 64 Commander Regis Kern said, “I had three of my squad members that were killed in Vietnam and every day I remember those three people and so many others we lost.”

96-year-old World War ll veteran Richard E. Reed also remembers.

He said, “It’s not about us at all. It’s about the ones who didn’t come home.”

