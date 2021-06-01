Local residents participate in Memorial Day Parades

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH (WTAP) -Many people throughout the MOV got an early start today to participate in Memorial Day parades and services.

An ensemble of band instruments, fire sirens, and a bagpipe filled the air throughout Beverly, Waterford, and Lowell this morning. All the noise was part of parades that made their way to local cemeteries where Memorial Day services were held to honor those who served our country who are no longer with us.

The Lowell American Legion Post 750 lead a service following a parade at Greenlawn cemetery. A wreath was placed at the grave of a fallen service member followed by a 21 gun salute.

Another parade was held in Beverly.

93-year-old Pat Wright came with her family to watch that parade...a tradition she has continued for a while.

“I’ve been coming here for 37 years. I keep coming back here every year because I have two husbands who are buried here. They were in the service in World War Two.”

Wright along with many others followed the parade to the Beverly Cemetery where General Mark Arnold spoke about how people can help honor those who served.

“Another action you can consider is flying the American Flag at your home. And if you have the capability, fly that flag at half-mast. "

At the end of the service, flowers were placed on the grave of a fallen service member and a 21 gun salute was performed.

Arnold also led the crowd into a chant to reinforce the importance of Memorial Day…

“I will not forget!”

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.