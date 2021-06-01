Advertisement

UPDATE: Athens Police identify victim, suspect in fatal weekend altercation

Circleville man indicted on involuntary manslaughter, assault charges
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - Authorities have identified a man from Logan, Ohio, who died after an “altercation” early Saturday morning.

Police said they responded to a call of the apparent altercation between 11 and 19 North Court Street early Saturday morning, where they found a wounded man, identified as Ivan Martin Johnson, 24, of Logan, Ohio.

Johnson was wounded during the altercation and was taken to OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital by Athens County EMS.

He was later taken to Riverside Hospital in Columbus, where he was pronounced dead at 5:45 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities said he died as a result of his injuries.

According to a news release, the suspect John T. Hayes, 24, of Circleville, Ohio, has been indicted for involuntary manslaughter and assault in connection with the incident.

The Athens Police and the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office worked with the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office and the McArthur Police Department on the investigation.

You can find our previous report on this story here.

