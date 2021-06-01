Obituary: Betty “Shepherd” Stringer

Betty “Shepherd” Stringer, 84, of Parkersburg, passed away May 30, 2021, at home with her family by her side.

She was born June 1, 1936, to the late Charles A. and Stella Grace “Province” Shepherd.

She was a homemaker, enjoyed bowling, flowers and the outdoors, but her biggest joy was her family and friends. She loved gatherings, big or small, and cherished the time spent together. She was fun-loving and always happy. Betty was kind and loving to everyone and was called “favorite” by many.

She was a member of Torch Baptist Church in Torch, Ohio for 47 years.

She is survived by the family that she loved unconditionally, son, Terry Riley; daughter, Donna Stringer, with whom she resided; and grandson Matthew Riley; brother Delano “Frank” Shepherd (Polly), all of Parkersburg, WV; sister-in-law Nina Chipps (Jim) of St. Mary’s, WV; Judy Stringer of Denver, Colorado, Lois Stringer of Maderia, Ohio; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 44 years (2003), Donald Carl Stringer; 4 brothers, Don, Chuck “Jr”, Stanley and Darrell Shepherd; 6 sisters, Norma Dominick, Gerry Branch, Irene Coughlin, Thelma Riley, Vonda Olsen and Gloria Jean Thomas.

The family wishes to acknowledge the many friends and family that visited, called, sent cards, brought flowers, or food, checked on, and kept her/us in their thoughts and prayers. Please know that these acts of love meant the world to mom and brightened her days. Your kindnesses were a blessing and we thank you.

The family would also like to express their sincere gratitude to Dr. James Spychalski and his staff, and to Dr. Nik Shah, Susie Carr, the chemo team, and the entire staff at CCMH Oncology for their excellent care and kindness. A special thank you to Amedisys Hospice Care and the incredible team of caregivers for their loving care, comfort and support during this difficult time.

As per her wishes, there will be no visitation or services.

Online condolences may be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is assisting the family.

