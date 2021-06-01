Advertisement

Obituary: Carolyn S. Leisure

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Carolyn S. Powell Allen Leisure, 73 of Williamstown, passed away May 28, 2021 at home.  Left behind is her loving husband of 37 years, Ron Leisure, sons:  Dwayne Allen (Kelly), Thomas Allen (Jennifer) and Adam Leisure (Nancy) along with grandchildren:  Chelci Wigal (Ryan), Katie Allen, Courtney Allen, Brandon Allen, Ty Leisure, Chase Leisure, very special great grandson Caleb Wigal, a second great grandson expected in October and special nephew Carl Sanders.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, son Carl E. Allen III and seven brothers and sisters.

At her request, there will be no visitation or funeral.  Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or a Hospice of choice.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One transported following shooting in south Parkersburg.
UPDATE: Victim of shooting dies; homicide investigation underway
Parkersburg police are asking for the public's assistance in locating Victor Lee Thompson.
Police identify shooting victim and suspect
Car after becoming engulfed in flames following crash
Car catches fire after Monday crash
Athens Police investigating altercation that led to another’s death
Kenneth Hutton was arrested and charged with a DUI following the car crash.
UPDATE: Driver arrested for DUI following car wreck on Grand Central Avenue

Latest News

Gladys Schilling
Obituary: Gladys Ellen Schilling
Helen Edman
Obituary: Helen Arzania Edman
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Homer Kester Lanham
Lillian M. Freeman
Obituary: Lillian M. Freeman
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Tina Sims