Obituary: Carolyn S. Leisure

Carolyn S. Powell Allen Leisure, 73 of Williamstown, passed away May 28, 2021 at home. Left behind is her loving husband of 37 years, Ron Leisure, sons: Dwayne Allen (Kelly), Thomas Allen (Jennifer) and Adam Leisure (Nancy) along with grandchildren: Chelci Wigal (Ryan), Katie Allen, Courtney Allen, Brandon Allen, Ty Leisure, Chase Leisure, very special great grandson Caleb Wigal, a second great grandson expected in October and special nephew Carl Sanders.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, son Carl E. Allen III and seven brothers and sisters.

At her request, there will be no visitation or funeral. Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or a Hospice of choice.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements.

