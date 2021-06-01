Obituary; Dorothy Louise Richards

Dorothy Louise Richards, 74, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 22, 2021, from earthly hospital confines at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV, after seven years of courageously battling multiple illnesses.

She was born April 24, 1947, in Grantsville, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Freeman and Marva Holbert Richards. She was a member of Norman Ridge Fairview United Methodist Church, a devout Christian, and a homemaker. She was a crochet master, quilter, awesome cook, lover of tapping her toes to Mollie B’s Polka party late on a Saturday night with Trish, was a good neighbor, and friend to many.

Surviving are her children: two daughters, Angela Dye (Patrick) and Patricia Richards; two sons, Darrell Richards and Billy J. Richards (Katie). She’s also survived by her pride and joys, her three grandchildren, Elijah Dye, Aleah Dye (Chad Ball) and Luke Richards. So proud of all three, they were her heart.

She is also survived by sisters, Jill Goodnight (Eddie) and Brenda Freed (Newman Jackson) and Norma Stirling, and brothers, Denver Richards and Denzil Richards (Barb) along with several nieces and nephews. She loved them all so much.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years Billy G. Richards (2008) and two infant children, Carl Ray and Sherry Ann Richards, as well as sisters Lola C. and Darline Richards, and brother Dennis Richards, and several brothers and sisters-in-law.

A thank you for her care at MHHS over the years especially to her #1 doctor, Dr. Suresh, Deb Riddel, Janie Knotts and Angie Yoak. Special friend Diane Wilson, thank you for those weekly calls to check on Mom where you two laughed and giggled just like teenagers, and thank you to her kind and caring neighbors.

She loved the Lord, her children, her precious grandchildren, her siblings, in-laws, nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbors and friends, and presenting you with a crocheted gift.

Private family service will be held graveside on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Nephew Robbie Wagoner will be speaking. Burial will be at Hunt Cemetery on Norman Ridge. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

