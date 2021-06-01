Advertisement

Obituary: Frieda L. Young

Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Frieda L. Young, 85, of Parkersburg, WV passed away on May 31, 2021 from Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born October 9, 1935 in Wirt Co. WV, daughter of the late Louise (Linnie) Whitehair Williams.

Frieda was a 1954 Graduate of Wirt County High School. She was a homemaker and loved animals, reading and music.

Left behind to cherish her memory is her daughter, Lisa (Kevin) Gilkey of Little Hocking, Ohio.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur J. Young.

Graveside services will be held 1:00 P.M.,Thursday, June 3, 2021 at the Pine Twist Cemetery, Wirt Co., WV with Pastor David Carrico officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kimesfuneralhome.com

