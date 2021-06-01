Obituary: Gertrude L. McCray

Gertrude L. McCray, 95, of Parkersburg died May 30, 2021 at the Camden-Clark Medical Center

Gertrude was born on May 5, 1926 in Stumpton, WV and was the daughter of the late Paul and Georgie Stump.

She was a member of South Parkersburg Baptist Church and attended the Believer’s Sunday School Class. She was a 1944 graduate of Calhoun High School and retired from Corning Glass after 42 years of service.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles W. McCray; brother, Argle Lee Stump and was the last surviving member of her family.

Funeral services will be Thursday 1:00 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Adam Paff officiating.

Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.