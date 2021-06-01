Obituary: Helen Arzania Edman

Helen Arzania Edman, 78, of Tanner, WV, passed away on May 25, 2021.

She was born March 19, 1943, the daughter of the late Willie and Mae Suttle. She graduated from Tanner High School, class of 1962. She was an avid gardener, canner, and quilter all her life. She attended Tanner Chapel.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Virgil Warren Edman as well as her sister Susan Perry and brother William “Bud” Suttle. She is survived by her three children, Richard (Gina) Edman of Tanner, WV, Beth (Rodney) Settle of Elizabeth, WV, and Eric (Shawn) Edman of Mooresville, NC; Ten grandchildren, Jenny Edman, Stephen (Melissa) Settle, Tara Donley, Sarah (Colton) Anderson, David (Ashley) Smith, Miriam (Adam) Beall, Luke (Emily) Smith, Ricky, Lonnie, and Carly Edman; eleven great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Amelia, Archer, Jacob, Savannah, Lila, Ava, Mia, Trenton, Hudson, and Hayden; Two sisters, Mary (Ray) Roberts, JoAnn (Eugene) Mays, and brother Paul (Peggy) Suttle. Special friends Kenneth and Gladys Dykstra of Hewitt, NJ. She also leaves behind several other family members and friends.

A funeral service will be held Friday, June 4, 2021, 11:00 am at the Tanner Chapel with Rev. Alfred Hickman officiating. Burial will follow in the Roseville Cemetery at Tanner. Family and friends may attend the visitation at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, Thursday from 5:00-8:00 pm or Friday from 10:00-11:00 am at the Tanner Chapel prior to the services. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.