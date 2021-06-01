Advertisement

Obituary: Helen Arzania Edman

Helen Edman
Helen Edman(WTAP)
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Helen Arzania Edman, 78, of Tanner, WV, passed away on May 25, 2021.

She was born March 19, 1943, the daughter of the late Willie and Mae Suttle. She graduated from Tanner High School, class of 1962. She was an avid gardener, canner, and quilter all her life. She attended Tanner Chapel.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Virgil Warren Edman as well as her sister Susan Perry and brother William “Bud” Suttle. She is survived by her three children, Richard (Gina) Edman of Tanner, WV, Beth (Rodney) Settle of Elizabeth, WV, and Eric (Shawn) Edman of Mooresville, NC; Ten grandchildren, Jenny Edman, Stephen (Melissa) Settle, Tara Donley, Sarah (Colton) Anderson, David (Ashley) Smith, Miriam (Adam) Beall, Luke (Emily) Smith, Ricky, Lonnie, and Carly Edman; eleven great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Amelia, Archer, Jacob, Savannah, Lila, Ava, Mia, Trenton, Hudson, and Hayden; Two sisters, Mary (Ray) Roberts, JoAnn (Eugene) Mays, and brother Paul (Peggy) Suttle. Special friends Kenneth and Gladys Dykstra of Hewitt, NJ. She also leaves behind several other family members and friends.

A funeral service will be held Friday, June 4, 2021, 11:00 am at the Tanner Chapel with Rev. Alfred Hickman officiating. Burial will follow in the Roseville Cemetery at Tanner. Family and friends may attend the visitation at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, Thursday from 5:00-8:00 pm or Friday from 10:00-11:00 am at the Tanner Chapel prior to the services.  Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One transported following shooting in south Parkersburg.
UPDATE: Victim of shooting dies; homicide investigation underway
Parkersburg police are asking for the public's assistance in locating Victor Lee Thompson.
Police identify shooting victim and suspect
Car after becoming engulfed in flames following crash
Car catches fire after Monday crash
Athens Police investigating altercation that led to another’s death
Kenneth Hutton was arrested and charged with a DUI following the car crash.
UPDATE: Driver arrested for DUI following car wreck on Grand Central Avenue

Latest News

Gladys Schilling
Obituary: Gladys Ellen Schilling
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Homer Kester Lanham
Lillian M. Freeman
Obituary: Lillian M. Freeman
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Tina Sims