Obituary: Homer Kester Lanham

Homer Kester Lanham, 74, of Harrisville, WV departed this life Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Pineview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Harrisville, WV.

Kester was born June 9, 1946 in Mellin, WV, a son of the late Henry Franklin and Mavis (Rexroad) Lanham.

Kester worked at the local garment factories and in the oil and gas industry for several years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He often loved playing his guitar and singing for several church groups as well.

Kester is survived by his brother Leonard Lanham (Wanda) of Mineral Wells, WV, and several loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Kester is preceded in death by his brothers, George Lanham, Henry Jr. Lanham, Denver Lanham, and Clark Lanham; and sisters, Leona Lanham, Patricia Williams, Kathleen Goff, Nancy Lanham, and Velma Lanham.

Funeral services will be held at 1pm on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Raiguel Funeral Home in Harrisville, WV. Burial will follow in the Log Church Cemetery in Cantwell, WV. Visitation will take place at 12pm-1pm, Tuesday before the service.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

