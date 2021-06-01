Advertisement

Obituary: John Adam Gondek

John Gondek
John Gondek
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
John Adam Gondek, 82, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away peacefully after a long illness, on May 31, 2021 in Parkersburg, WV surrounded by family.

He was born June 12, 1938 in Buffalo, NY to the late Mary (Zurat) and Adam Gondek.

John retired in 1978 from Remington Rand/Kardex as supervising engineer and then transitioned to being a licensed general contractor for several years afterwards.

He was a loving husband to Elaine (LaBarbera) Gondek; father to Kathleen Morehead (Scott), Linda Rheinberger (Paul), Susan Homan (Greg), and Mary Schaller (Chris); grandfather to Jason Morehead (Lindsay), John Morehead (Morgan), Jordan Morehead, Erica Starnes (Will), Matthew Loudin, and Christopher Costanzo; and great-grandfather to Reagan and Kinley Morehead, and Layne Morehead. .  He is also survived by his sisters Mary Anne Goupil (Charles) and Nancy Beiersdorf, and several brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Kathleen and brother-in-law Gary Beiersdorf

Visitation will be from 7:00-9:00pm on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with a Christian Wake service at 8:30.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, June 3, 2021 10:00am at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church.

Burial will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting LeavittFuneralHome.com.

