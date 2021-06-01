Advertisement

Obituary: Julie Dawn Dunn

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Julie Dawn Dunn, 59, of Elizabeth, West Virginia passed away May 28, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born January 4, 1962 in Parkersburg, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Joseph and Patty Bragg Boyd.

Julie was a homemaker and loved crafts and music.

She is survived by one daughter, Anna Dunn of Uniontown PA; three sons, Justin Dunn of Grafton, WV, Daniel Dunn of Mineral Wells, WV, and Joe Dunn of Parkersburg, WV; one sister, Jane (Roger) Lott of Elizabeth, WV; one niece, Amy Axley, one nephew, Jason (Melanie) Axley, all of Elizabeth, WV; and seven grandchildren.

In keeping with Julie’s wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, south Parkersburg, is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car after becoming engulfed in flames following crash
UPDATE: Parkersburg woman dies following Memorial Day wreck
Car after becoming engulfed in flames following crash
Car catches fire after Monday crash
Parkersburg police are asking for the public's assistance in locating Victor Lee Thompson.
Police identify shooting victim and suspect
UPDATE: Athens Police identify victim, suspect in fatal weekend altercation
The crash happened just after 8:15 Thursday morning.
UPDATE: Parkersburg man dies after Route 7 crash last week

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Lisa Michelle Hall
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Dorothy Jean Sprouse
Michael Dinnin
Obituary: Michael Dinnin
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Deborah Susanna Smith
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Roger Glenn Cunningham