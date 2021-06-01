Obituary: Julie Dawn Dunn
Julie Dawn Dunn, 59, of Elizabeth, West Virginia passed away May 28, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center.
She was born January 4, 1962 in Parkersburg, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Joseph and Patty Bragg Boyd.
Julie was a homemaker and loved crafts and music.
She is survived by one daughter, Anna Dunn of Uniontown PA; three sons, Justin Dunn of Grafton, WV, Daniel Dunn of Mineral Wells, WV, and Joe Dunn of Parkersburg, WV; one sister, Jane (Roger) Lott of Elizabeth, WV; one niece, Amy Axley, one nephew, Jason (Melanie) Axley, all of Elizabeth, WV; and seven grandchildren.
In keeping with Julie’s wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral.
Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, south Parkersburg, is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
