Obituary: Lillian M. Freeman

Lillian M. Freeman (nee Thompson) child of God, beloved wife of the late George F. Freeman was called into the presence of her Lord and Savior on May 28, 2021. Lillian was born March 10, 1931 and raised in Baltimore, MD., a daughter of the late Franklin Smallwood & Lillian Marie Thompson (nee Seibel). Lillian and her family relocated to Mineral Wells, West Virginia in 1984.

Lillian was a devoted wife for 63 years and an excellent, caring mother to her eight children. Carol Costello (James); James Freeman (Joann); Coleen Smith (Larry); Debra Baxley (Jim); Paul Freeman; George (Lee) Freeman (Rebecca); Christine Nash (Shaun). In addition to her children, she is survived by 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, her sister-in law Dorothy Lee Freeman and several nieces and nephews.

Prior to her relocation to West Virginia, Lillian was a member of Salem Lutheran Church and was employed at Maryland National Bank. She also served as the coordinator for The South Baltimore Emergency Relief Community Organization. Lillian retired from Commercial Bank, Parkersburg. She was a devote Christian and enjoyed sharing her faith through her prayer ministry and teacher as a member of First Lutheran Church, Parkersburg, WV.

In addition to her parents, Lillian was preceded in death by her husband, George; an infant son Timothy Lawrence; her brothers Franklin Thompson, Walter Thompson & Leroy Thompson and sisters Mildred Renehan and Alice Willoughby.

A private family ceremony will be held at a future date with the interment of her cremated remains in the columbarium at First Lutheran Church. Per her request, memorials can be sent to First Lutheran Church 1701 19th Street, Parkersburg, WV 26101.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

