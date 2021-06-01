Obituary: Mary Lenore Vaught

Mary Lenore Vaught, 91 of Parkersburg, went on to her eternal reward May 31, 2021. She passed away, peacefully at Eagle Point Nursing Facility. She was born June 30, 1929 at Eatons, WV a daughter of the late Karl Sprout and Effie Wade Sprout.

Lenore or “Norie” as she was known, was a homemaker and worked in her later years at the southside Foodland in the Deli. She was a wonderful cake baker and decorator and made wedding and birthday cakes for numerous people. She was an avid bowler and bowled on several leagues at Ren-Dor Lanes. She was a long-time member of the Camden Avenue Church of Christ and enjoyed travelling and bus trips with the Senior Saints group at Church.

Lenore’s plight in life was being a compassionate caregiver. She cared for numerous elderly people in their homes and watched over family members and friends. She will be missed by all.

Surviving is her son Dan Vaught of Parkersburg, two sisters: Lois Nulter (Dave) of Mineral Wells and Virginia Grace Flanery of Rockport, two grandchildren: Tiffany Lewis (Timothy) of Williamstown and Leah Spellman (Christian Guidroz) of Parkersburg, three great grandchildren: Rylie and Keedan Lewis and Kairo Guidroz along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Harold Harlan “Tex” Vaught in 2003, two brothers: Karl and Marion Sprout, sister Margaret Goldsmith and great granddaughter Delaney Shae.

Funeral services will be Friday 11AM at the Camden Avenue Church of Christ with Evangelist Mark Tonkery officiating. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday 4-8PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg and one hour prior to services at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Love and Care Assisted Living 5368 DuPont Road Parkersburg, WV 26101.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

