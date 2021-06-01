Advertisement

Obituary: Patty Lou Davis Cowan

Patty Cowan
Patty Cowan(WTAP)
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Patty Lou Davis Cowan, 86, of Davisville, passed away May 30, 2021 at her residence under the loving care of her family.

She was born on December 27, 1934 in Parkersburg, the daughter of the late Otha and Lyda Atkinson Tuttle.

Patty had worked for the Wood County Board of Education for thirty years, having worked at both Greenmount and Lincoln Elementary.  She was a very active person, enjoyed cooking and sewing.  She never missed an ATV race that her children or grandchildren were participating in.  Patty enjoyed Big Reds football and Bluegrass music.

Patty is survived by her eight children Butch Davis, Parma Heaney (Ken), Mike Davis (Sharon Hart), Ronald Davis, John Davis (Michelle), Betty Gray (Donnie Lamp), Tom Davis, Melissa Doyle, twenty-five grandchildren, forty-nine great grandchildren, six great great grandchildren, sister Juanita Hyde and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to parents, Patty was preceded in death by her first husband Burl Davis, second husband Orval Cowan, brother Joe Tuttle, sisters Emma Jean Baker, Wilda Moore, Lena Whitehead and son-in-law Scott Doyle.

Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Friday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Mike Lamb officiating.

Burial will follow at Harper Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 on Thursday and for one hour prior to the service on Friday.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

