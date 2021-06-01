Advertisement

Obituary: Robert Gene Atkinson Sr.

Robert Atkinson
Robert Atkinson(WTAP)
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Robert Gene Atkinson Sr., 70 of Cutler, Ohio died at his residence on May 24, 2021.  He was born in Parkersburg, WV and was the son of the late Paul Eugene and Virginia “Faye” Pursley Atkinson. He retired from DeGussa with 35 years of service.  He was a Navy Veteran.  He was a great mechanic, enjoyed redoing cars and heavy equipment.

Survivors include his four children, Robert Gene Atkinson Jr of Indiana, Beatrice Fay Atkinson of Little Hocking, Ohio, Charles Edward Atkinson of Parkersburg, WV, Christina Ann Atkinson of Parkersburg, WV, grandchildren, Darla Atkinson, Zackery Mandeville, Liliane Mandeville, Adrinanna Atkinson and Rabecca Atkinson, 2 sisters, Susan Holmes, Polly Smith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Basil Atkinson Sr. and a sister Lois Garlow.

There will be no visitation or services.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

